Hamas ready to accept latest ceasefire proposal without amendments — media

TUNIS, August 17. /TASS/. Hamas has told mediators that it is ready to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal without amendments, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation led by Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya told the Qatari and Egyptian mediators during meetings this week that it had decided to get back to discussing the latest proposal envisaging a 60-day ceasefire, the redeployment of Israeli forces, and the release of ten hostages. Having officially informed the mediators about its new position, the movement allegedly "refused from its earlier amendments related to the withdrawal of troops and a number of other demands linked with the release of Palestinian prisoners that had been advanced by its armed wing," the sources said.

The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop.

The Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo at the invitation of the Egyptian side on Tuesday. On the same day, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the mediators were working to get the parties to the conflict back to discussing the proposal on a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel reported on Wednesday, citing a source, that the Hamas delegation met in Cairo with Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashind to signal its intention to resume the ceasefire talks as soon as possible. According to the source, the consultations in Cairo are focusing on ways for reaching a 60-day ceasefire agreement.

The negotiating process between Hamas and Israel was suspended last moth in Qatar. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli delegation to leave Qatar, where the Gaza settlement talks had been held since July 6, following Hamas’ response to the ceasefire terms. One the same day, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on social media that Washington had decided to withdraw its negotiators from Doha, citing Hamas’ position as indicative of a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza." The radical argued that other mediators had allegedly approved the movement’s response, calling it "constructive."

Last week, Israel’s war cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding Israel’s operation throughout the entire enclave.