Zelensky asks Trump for security guarantees once again

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky reiterated his call for US and European security guarantees during a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"We must guarantee the security of [Ukraine] in a reliable and long-term way, with the participation of both Europe and the United States," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel, stressing once again that all key issues concerning Ukraine should be addressed with the involvement of Kiev.

He also urged tougher sanctions against Russia "if there is no trilateral meeting [Russia-US-Ukraine]."

According to RBC-Ukraine, the discussion with Trump included the issue of safeguards, described as "Non-NATO Article 5 security guarantees" — meaning commitments similar to the collective defense clause in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, but outside the NATO framework.