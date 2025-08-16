Alaska summit marks new era with Europe playing secondary roles — expert

GENEVA, August 16. /TASS/. The meetings between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, marks the beginning of a new world order, in which Europe’s part is limited to secondary roles, Professor of International Relations and Geopolitics at the University of Cologne Klemens Fischer told Switzerland’s 20 Minuten newspaper.

In his words, the summit marks the start of forming of "a new world order," and "Europeans need to realize that their interests in it are secondary, at best."

The expert believes that the meeting was a success for the two leaders and a defeat for Europe. In his opinion, "it proceeded not the way that was expected, and not the way the Europeans hoped."

On the outcomes of the summit, Europe and Ukraine "were left empty-handed," while the leaders of Russia and the United States "have managed to score some points." For Putin, the meeting signified his return to the global arena, while Trump succeeded in putting his country’s economic interests first.

"He [Trump] was speaking about boosting trade and potential investment, thus indicating that he prioritized a deal that would bring economic benefits to America over resolving the Ukrainian issue," the expert explained.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

In turn, the US president said some progress has been made, but added that the sides disagreed on some aspects. Later, in a Fox News interview, Trump ranked the meeting as ten out of ten, and said a deal on Ukraine may be reached fairly soon.