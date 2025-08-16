Agreement on Ukraine now depends on Zelensky — Trump

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. An agreement on resolving the Ukraine crisis depends on Vladimir Zelensky after the Russia-US summit in Alaska, US President Donald Trump said.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done," he told Fox News before departing for Washington.

Trump added that European nations "have to get involved."

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.