Trump sets off to Anchorage for talks with Putin

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has set off from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington to Anchorage in Alaska for talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to a video streamed live from the airfield by the White House press corps.

In line with the schedule released by the US leader’s press service earlier, bilateral events are slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on Friday. Trump is scheduled to leave Anchorage for Washington at 5:45 p.m. local time (01:45 a.m. GMT on Saturday).