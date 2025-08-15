Kazakhstan calls on EAEU countries not to create barriers to trade — PM

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities are calling on other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) not to impose hidden restrictions on member states, and not to create artificial barriers to trade, the republic’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"Kazakhstan’s producers and carriers, counting on the openness and accessibility of the common Eurasian market, unfortunately, continue to face hidden restrictions. In fact, we are witnessing full-fledged veterinary, sanitary, customs control of supplied and transported goods. Signs of double taxation are observed," he said.

In a number of cases, unimpeded transit of goods across the territories of the EAEU states is not ensured, the premier stressed. "As the Union was being established, the goal of ensuring the free movement of goods, services, and capital was set. Previously I proposed discussing possible approaches to resolving this issue," he said, adding that it is recommended to continue working on the consistent elimination of the remaining barriers and restrictions.