Iranian foreign minister discusses South Caucasus with Russia’s special envoy

TEHRAN, August 13. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in South Caucasus with the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Igor Khovaev, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to "the identity of positions of the two countries on important regional and international topics, strengthening the need to continue consultations and cooperation to protect common interests."

Speaking about peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Araghchi noted the importance of resolving disputes in the Caucasus by the states themselves, and also through multilateral formats, including 3+3.

In this regard, the Iranian minister emphasized that "any agreement should take into account factors of security and stability of the region and adjacent countries."

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Khovayev informed Araghchi about "Russia’s diplomatic efforts to bring peace" to Caucasus, noting the importance of "consultations, interactions and close coordination between Iran and Russia."

On August 8, after a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). Armenia has granted the United States operational rights over the corridor for 99 years.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic on International Affairs, said on the following day that Iran opposed the creation of a corridor that will pass through Armenia and connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, and will in every way hinder the implementation of this project.