Territorial issues discussed during contacts with Trump — Zelensky

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Issues related to the Ukrainian territories were discussed during the video talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, Vladimir Zelensky said after the negotiations.

"We’ve discussed these issues today. Of course, these are very difficult issues," he said.

Zelensky reiterated that the constitution of Ukraine prohibits violation of its territorial integrity.

"As long as the constitution of the state remains unchanged, I cannot have a different position," he added.