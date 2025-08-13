Serbian President Vucic says he won't run for re-election

BELGRADE, August 13. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he won't amend the country's constitution so he can make another run at the presidency.

"I’ve been around the block as a politician. I can't run for president again, and I’m not going to amend the constitution," Vucic said at a news conference following his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

The Serbian president also said that early parliamentary elections were possible.

He emphasized that his time as president will end "in 18 months."

Protests gripped Serbia in November 2024, sparked by the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse. The tragedy left 15 people dead. Protestors blame the government and demand snap parliamentary elections.

Vucic was elected the president of Serbia in 2017, and re-elected in 2022. His second term expires in 2027.