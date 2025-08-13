No response from Spanish parliament to European initiative in support of Kiev — newspaper

MADRID, August 13. /TASS/. The Spanish Congress of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, chose not to join the declaration issued by 22 European parliaments in support of Ukraine, reports the ABC newspaper. The initiative originated from one of the Baltic states and was formally transmitted through Brussels to the chairs of foreign affairs committees across European parliaments to garner their backing.

In Spain's case, the recipient was Socialist Deputy Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who reportedly responded with silence. The newspaper notes that Ruiz Boix neither requested additional information nor offered any justification for his non-response. Furthermore, he did not pass the initiative on to his colleague in the Senate, Conservative Senator Jose Ignacio Landaluce, preventing the upper chamber from evaluating and potentially adopting a position on the matter. The Socialist group declined to comment on the incident.

The foreign affairs committee chairs who signed the joint declaration include representatives from 22 European countries as well as members of the European Parliament. Diplomatic sources revealed that Hungary declined to support the initiative. Most other EU countries that did not sign the declaration explained that their foreign affairs representatives were unavailable at the time.