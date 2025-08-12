Iran calls for international response to Israel’s crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN, August 12. /TASS/. Iran calls on the world community to stop hushing Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military unit, said in a statement following the death of Al Jazeera TV reporters in an Israeli strike.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps calls on all countries of the world and relevant organizations, whose mission is to advocate human rights and the freedom of the media, not to be silent in the face of the Zionist (Israeli - TASS) regime’s crimes, not to condone atrocities, to demand their cessation and punishment for those responsible for the death of journalists in Gaza," Defa Press cited the statement.

According to the statement, the Israeli military deliberately targeted a press tent to conceal information about the scale of Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, the Qatari TV channel reported the deaths of four of its reporters in Gaza after an Israeli strike. The victims were reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qureiqa, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal. Later, another cameraman from the channel was added to the list of the dead. At the time of the Israeli drone attack, carried out shortly before midnight local time, the journalists were in a tent located at the entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital. The attack killed seven people in all.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that it had killed "terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network." According to the Israeli military, he led a Hamas unit and was "responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

In March, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-brokered talks were futile.