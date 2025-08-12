EU left out of Ukraine talks due to one-sided position — Austrian opposition party

VIENNA, August 12. /TASS/. The European Union has been left out of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict because it is unwilling to see any side but its own, the Freedom Party of Austria said in a statement.

"From the very beginning, the EU adopted a one-sided position and now, it wonders why it has been left out of talks. Brussels continues to add fuel to the fire instead of drawing conclusions," reads the statement published on the X social media platform.

According to the party, it’s time to end the Ukraine conflict through "diplomacy and serious negotiations" and stop thinking that continued financial injections in Ukraine will do anything to stop the fighting. The Freedom Party of Austria called on the EU to "finally find the courage to embark on the path of diplomacy."

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Freedom Party of Austria won the country’s election in September 2024, gaining its highest-ever share of the vote at 29.2%. The party has a 57-member faction in the National Council, the largest in the country’s lower house of parliament.