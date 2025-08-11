Israel close to completing campaign against Hamas, ‘Iranian axis’ — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, August 11. /TASS/. Israel is close to completing its military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and other members of the so-called Iranian axis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"At this time of great victories over those who sought to destroy us, as we stand before the end of the campaign and are working to overcome the remnants of the Iranian axis and to free all of our hostages - the living and the deceased, we are marking here the fact of our existence and independence in the heart of our eternal capital, Jerusalem," he said during the inaugural ceremony of the Knesset (parliament) Museum at Froumine House in Jerusalem.

Last week, Israel’s war cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan for establishing control of the city of Gaza and expanding operation throughout the entire Palestinian enclave. Along with Hamas, the Iranian axis, according to the Israeli authorities, includes the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, the Houthi Ansar Allah rebel movement in Yemen, and a number of pro-Iranian Shiite groups in Syria and Iraq.