Nuclear plant to be built in Kazakhstan is of strategic significance — president

ASTANA, August 11. /TASS/. The first nuclear power plant (NPP) being built in Kazakhstan has the strategic significance for the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"We are constructing the solid foundation of national development for many decades ahead on the basis of innovations and high technologies. Construction of the first nuclear power plant in interaction with Rosatom company is of strategic significance. The official start of plant construction took place recently. The NPP is not merely a power installation but a bright symbol of scientific and technical progress," the head of state said, cited by the presidential press service.

The start of country’s first nuclear power plant took place on August 8. The plant will be built near Ulken settlement, 340 km away from the city of Almaty.