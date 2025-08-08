BUDAPEST, August 8. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union is using the same disinformation methods against the Hungarian government that the Democratic administration of the United States used against Republican Donald Trump, accusing him of collusion with Russia during the presidential election in 2016, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on the investigation launched by the US Department of Justice on the Kossuth radio program.

"This is a real political bombshell," he said regarding the conclusions of the US authorities that the charges against Trump were fabricated by the Barack Obama administration. According to him, the move was meant to smear the Republican candidate and justify Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s loss in the election. Orban emphasized that this happened with the participation of the federal authorities and "using government institutions."

More recently, the Democratic administration of the United States and George Soros’s foundation used the same methods against the Hungarian government, using "paid media."

"Now Brussels is taking a page out of their book," the prime minister said. He had previously stated that the EU leadership was trying to discredit the Hungarian government with the aim of installing a political opposition in the country that would be obedient to Brussels.

In 2016, US secret services accused Russia of interfering in the US election, and the media published unconfirmed accusations of collusion between Trump and Moscow. In the United States, an investigation was conducted under the leadership of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, which ended in April 2019, finding no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

After Trump returned to the White House in 2025, new information emerged about the falsification of data on the basis of which charges were brought against him. In early July, the New York Post mentioned a CIA report that pointed to irregularities and political motivation in the case. US Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered a new investigation, and Trump said the false charges against him were the "crime of the century." On August 1, he announced on Truth Social that the charges had been refuted. The president urged punishment for those responsible.