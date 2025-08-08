MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he does not believe that the US is seriously considering lifting of sanctions on his country.

When entering the dialogue with the US, Belarus does not set the goal for itself to achieve specific results, including cancellation of sanctions, the head of state said in an interview with the Time magazine.

"I do not believe even now that Americans <...> will be serious on key issues: lifting of sanctions and normalizing relations," Lukashenko said.

Zelensky needs to stop so that Kiev remains the capital of Ukraine and not to lose the country, the Belarusian leader stressed. Ukraine has already lost sovereignty over territories, he noted. "Judging from the past, Zelensky needs to stop, so that Kiev remains the capital of Ukraine," Lukashenko added.