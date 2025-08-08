Hamas considers Israel's Gaza plan as war crime, calls on UN to take action

TUNIS, August 8. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas considers Israel's plans to occupy Gaza as a war crime and has called on the UN to take action to stop its implementation.

"We declare that the plans approved by the Israeli cabinet to occupy the city of Gaza and evacuate its entire population constitute a full-fledged war crime. We call on the UN, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to assume legal and moral responsibility and take urgent measures to stop this plan and hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people," the movement said in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

Hamas has placed "full responsibility for the occupation forces' crimes on the US administration, which provides political cover and direct military support."

Earlier, the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, citing a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported that the Israeli military-political cabinet had approved the plan proposed by the prime minister to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand the operation in the Palestinian enclave. According to its provisions, the IDF will prepare for the operation in Gaza, while simultaneously providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones.