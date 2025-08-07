TSKHINVAL, August 8. /TASS/. During Georgia's attack on Tskhinval in August 2008 only Russia was there for the republic, came to the aid of the local residents and prevented a genocide, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said on the occasion of the anniversary of the Georgian aggression.

Mourning events dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the Georgian aggression against South Ossetia are being held in Tskhinval on August 7-8.

"We will never forget that, at that decisive moment, only Russia did not stand aside. Russian soldiers came to the rescue like peacekeepers and stood in defense of their brothers in spirit, in blood, and in destiny. They stopped the Georgian aggression, saved thousands of lives, and prevented a genocidal catastrophe from happening again. Today, South Ossetia is not just a territory; it is part of the greater Russian world where peace is considered the most valuable asset. However, they are prepared to defend their brothers with weapons when necessary," Gagloyev said.

He recalled that, in August 2008, Russian peacekeepers, who were in South Ossetia on the basis of an interstate agreement, were among the first targets of Georgian troops.

"Russia sent them to the conflict zone to ensure peace, security, and stability. For many years, they faithfully carried out their duties to ensure a peaceful life for the people, without dividing the population by nationality. The last thing they expected was for the Georgian military, who had recently worn the uniform of peacekeepers, to show such perfidy and attack their former peacekeeping partners. Courageously and selflessly, the Russian peacekeepers met the superior forces of the aggressor with fire and remained true to their duty until the end," the president emphasized.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched an armed attack on South Ossetia. Russia stood up to defend the republic's citizens, many of whom had taken Russian citizenship by then, as well as its peacekeepers, who had worked in the region since 1992. More than 1,000 people were killed as a result of the five-day military conflict, 72 of whom were Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former Georgian autonomous region.