At least 100 Palestinians killed, over 600 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 7. /TASS/. At least 100 people were killed and over 600 suffered injuries in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, 100 bodies, including two pulled out of the rubble, as well as 603 injured people, were brought to hospitals across Gaza," the statement reads.

That said, Gaza’s death toll has reached 61,258 since the conflict escalated in October 2023, while over 152,000 people have suffered injuries.

Tensions intensified again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel failed to make a ceasefire agreement in several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.