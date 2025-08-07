Iranian diplomat dismisses rumors about Tehran's decision to restart talks with US

TEHRAN, August 7. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has dismissed rumors that Tehran and Washington agreed on a place and date for renewed talks on resolving the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program.

"Fabricated reports have been coming in over the past three to four weeks, which proved untrue every time. Some of those reports were provocative," he told the Goftogoo radio station.

According to Baghaei, the two countries continue exchanging messages. "There has always been a clear option for conducting diplomacy through the missions that represent the interests of the two countries [Switzerland’s embassy in Tehran and Pakistan’s embassy in Washington]," the Iranian diplomat noted.

On August 4, Baghaei rejected the possibility of direct talks with the US on the Iran nuclear issue.

Five rounds of indirect talks that Iran and the United States have held since the beginning of the year failed to produce results due to the launch of Israel’s military operation against Tehran on June 13 and subsequent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Meanwhile, the so-called European trio (France, Germany, and the UK) also held talks with Tehran but proved unable to mediate a new nuclear agreement.