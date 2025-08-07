Timing of Putin's India visit still being worked out — source in Indian government

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. During his visit to Moscow, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval did not speculate on when a Russia-India leaders' summit could take place in New Delhi, as the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India are still in the works, a source in the Indian government told TASS.

"While in Moscow, the advisor to the prime minister on national security said that the dates of President Putin’s visit to India are being worked out. He did not name any specific date or time in his statements," the source said.

He emphasized that reports of a late August visit published earlier in Indian and Russian media outlets were incorrect.

On November 19, 2024, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would visit India. He reiterated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Russia twice in 2024: in July, for a two-day visit to Moscow as part of the 22nd Russia-India Summit, and in October, when he traveled to Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow and New Delhi were coordinating the dates of Putin’s visit to New Delhi, which will host this year’s traditional annual Russia-India Summit.