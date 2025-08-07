Trump calls on all Middle Eastern nations to normalize relations with Israel

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on all Middle East nations to join the Abraham Accords, which call for normalizing relations with Israel.

"Now that the nuclear arsenal being "created" by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords. This will insure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump considers the Abraham Accords to be one of the main achievements of his first term as president. In 2020, Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

Prior to the Abraham Accords, Israel only had diplomatic relations with Egypt, established in 1979, and Jordan, established in 1994, among the Arab states.

The US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested in May that Lebanon, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Syria could soon join the Abraham Accords. Earlier, Trump said that Saudi Arabia could sign these agreements by the end of 2025.