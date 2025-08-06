At least 138 Palestinians killed, over 700 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 6. /TASS/. At least 138 Palestinians have been killed and another 771 injured in the past 24 hours in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli actions, the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, 138 [bodies] of the dead (including three recovered from the rubble) and 771 injured people have been admitted to hospitals in the Gaza Strip," it said.

This means that the total number of victims of the escalation of the conflict in Gaza has increased to 61,158 since October 2023. Over 151,000 people have been injured.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after the penetration of armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structures of Hamas and freeing all the abductees.

In March, Israel resumed hostilities in the enclave, inflicting massive strikes on it and interrupting a ceasefire regime established in January. Several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, failed.