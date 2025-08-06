Death toll from starvation in Gaza rises to 193 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, August 6. /TASS/. At least 193 people, including 96 children, have recently died of starvation in the Gaza Strip, according to data released by the enclave’s Ministry of Health via its official Telegram channel.

The ministry reported that five new fatalities resulting from malnutrition were registered at Gaza’s medical facilities in the past 24 hours alone.

Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip. All border crossings remain closed under a decision by Israel, and food distribution is carried out through a network of aid stations managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Relief Fund, which is administered by Israel and the United States.

In March, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in Gaza, ending the ceasefire that had been in place since January. Several rounds of negotiations, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, failed to produce an agreement on the terms of a new truce.