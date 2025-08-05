Trump says he’s trying to get the United States out of the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump said he is trying to get his country out of the military conflict in Ukraine.

"This is Biden’s war, this is not my war. I am here to get us out of it," he told reporters.

When asked to comment Vladimir Zelensky's signing of a law raising the maximum age of service in the Ukrainian army, which will allow Ukrainians over 60 to serve in the armed forces of the country under contract, Trump replied: "I haven’t heard when you said that about 60-year-old men etcetera, but this is [Joe] Biden's war, and we are working very hard to get us out of it."

"I have stopped five wars in the last five months, actually, and I’d like this to be the sixth," he added.