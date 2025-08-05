Gagauz autonomy head’s sentence is President Sandu’s 'revenge' — opposition politician

CHISINAU, August 5. /TASS/. Today’s verdict handed down to Gagauz autonomy head Evghenia Gutsul can be seen as Moldovan President Maia Sandu sticking it to a politician that she has a personal vendetta against, Igor Dodon, leader of the opposition Party of Socialists and former president of Moldova, said.

"All that Maia Sandu’s 'reformed' justice has managed to do is to sentence a woman, a mother, a legitimately elected local administration leader to seven years behind bars. All that Maia Sandu’s 'reformed' justice and political police has managed to do is to avenge the president’s profound personal hatred and envy to any success achieved by anyone but her. Let me repeat: we are living in an autocratic state, which is ruled by people who have no empathy and are unable to demonstrate any care for the people. We will save the country from them on September 28," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of illegal financing of the opposition party Sor.