Gagauz leader's defense team to appeal verdict — attorney

CHISINAU, August 5. /TASS/. Head of the Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul’s defense will appeal the verdict handed down to her by today’s court decision, the politician’s attorney Natalya Bayram told TASS.

"We will contest this verdict at Chisinau’s Court of Appeal. We have 15 days to do so," the lawyer said, calling the verdict "absolutely unfounded."

Sergey Moraru, also part of Gutsul’s defense team, questioned the "evidence" presented by the prosecution. "The current government is behind this verdict and it used the prosecutor’s office to purport this sham of a trial," the lawyer asserted.

Earlier, a court in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison for financial irregularities related to the funding of the Shor opposition party.

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after she won the regional election, announced plans to boost friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. The country’s authorities tried to declare the election illegal but Gagauzia’s parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul and several rallies in support of the region’s leader took place there. Still, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree appointing Gutsul as a cabinet member, which is required by the country’s laws.