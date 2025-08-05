Sweden to provide $275 million to purchase US arms for Ukrainian army

STOCKHOLM, August 5. /TASS/. The Swedish government will allocate $275 million to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said at a press conference.

"Norway, Sweden and Denmark decided to provide funds for a NATO initiative on a military support package for Ukraine," he said. "This initiative is coordinated by NATO, and Sweden’s aid will be provided immediately to bolster Ukraine’s defense ability. The funds will be used for arms supplies to Ukraine as early as next month. This is crucial for Ukraine’s defense ability and has a strategic importance for the strengthening of trans-Atlantic cooperation," the official explained.

Since February 2025, Sweden has provided Ukraine with 92.8 billion Swedish Kronor ($9.58 billion).