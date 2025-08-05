Netherlands play leading role in US arms supplies to Kiev — acting top defense official

THE HAGUE, August 5. /TASS/. The Netherlands intends to play a leading role in supplying US weapons to Ukraine, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"The Netherlands has often played a leading role in supporting Ukraine, and we intend to do so again. We call on other [NATO] countries to follow our example," he said during a NPO2 TV broadcast. According to the top defense official, air defense systems, including Hawk and Patriot systems, make up most of the weapons purchased from the US for Kiev, as well as missiles, vehicles, and "all kinds of munitions."

Earlier, Brekelmans earlier reported that his country had become the first NATO ally to "deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles)." The delivery was carried out through the new US mechanism, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.