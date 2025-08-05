Israel 'more isolated' than ever because of Gaza war — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The louder voices in the West supporting the recognition of the State of Palestine speak to Israel’s growing isolation on the international stage, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

"The decision to continue the war has left the Jewish state more isolated on the international stage than at any other time in its history," the newspaper said. "Only the United States continues to give Israel near-total support as it continues to escalate," the article pointed out.

The Globe and Mail recalled that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently said that his country would recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming September UN General Assembly session. Similar statements were made by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, at a recent UN conference in New York, top diplomats from Australia, Andorra, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Finland promised to consider the issue.