US weapons supplied by the Netherlands to arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks — diplomat

BRUSSELS, August 5. /TASS/. The US weapons purchased by the Netherlands for Kiev under a new mechanism will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"I think we’ll see it moving very quickly, certainly in the coming weeks, but some [types of weapons] even sooner than that," he told Reuters in response to a question about the delivery of US weapons to Ukraine.

The diplomat added that Washington expects more countries to join the new mechanism soon. "The Dutch are just the first of many. You’re going to see a series of announcements in the coming weeks," Whitaker pointed out.

Earlier, Dutch Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans earlier reported that his country had become the first NATO ally to "deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles)." The delivery was carried out through the new US mechanism, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.