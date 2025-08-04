The Netherlands to be first NATO nation to supply Kiev with US-made weapons

THE HAGUE, August 4. /TASS/. The Netherlands will be the first NATO country to deliver 500 million euro worth of US-made weapons to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"As the first NATO Ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles)," he wrote on his X page.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, these weapons will be delivered under the new US mechanism of prioritized weapons for Ukraine, the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The mechanism envisages that NATO allies will buy weapons for Ukraine from the United States’ arsenals. The first Dutch package includes air defense systems, munitions, and other critical equipment. Supplies under the PURL program will be carried out every two or three weeks.