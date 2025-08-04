Over 180 dead in Gaza due to starvation — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 4. /TASS/. At least 180 people, including 93 children, have recently died of starvation in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"Five deaths due to starvation and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours," the ministry said. Thus, the total number of deaths from starvation "has reached 180, including 93 minors."

According to the ministry's latest data, the total number of victims of the conflict escalation in the enclave since October 2023 has increased to 60,430, with over 148,000 injured.

No international humanitarian aid has been delivered to the Gaza Strip since March 2, 2025. The Israeli authorities have decided to keep all checkpoints closed, and food distribution is carried out through a system of checkpoints managed by Israel and the US Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the enclave, violating the ceasefire established in January of this year. During several rounds of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement.