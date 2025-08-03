Moldovan opposition politician calls for resignation of current government

CHISINAU, August 3. /TASS/. Ilan Sor, the leader of the Victory opposition bloc, has pledged to spare no effort to make the current Moldovan government resign.

"I am sure that very soon we will force these scoundrels out of their offices and hold them accountable for the lawlessness they practice. I have absolutely no red lines today. I will do whatever it takes <…>. Dear friends, our goal is to defend freedom, democracy, and real right to justice," he told a rally in support for Gagauzia’s head Evghenia Gutsul in Comrat via a video link.

"Today, we are discussing not only Evghenia’s future but the future of Gagauzia. Because they are seeking to crush Gagauzia, crush us, crush me, crush the entire people," said the opposition politician, who was barred from taking part in the September 28 parliamentary elections.

According to the rally organizers, around 5,000 people are taking part. They accuse the policy of blocking traffic not to let people from other cities reach Comrat anf join the rally.

Relations between Chisinau and Cpmrat became strained in 2023 after Evghenia Gutsul, an opposition politician, won elections in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to recognized the election in Gagauzia invalid, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grass-roots rallies were held in her support. However, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.

Gutsul was detained at Chisinau’s airport on March 25 and later was arrested as part of a criminal case related to the financing of her election campaign in 2023. Along with this, court hearings have been proceeding since 2024 on another case where Gutsul is charged with illegally financing an opposition party. However, she categorically rejects these charges, saying that the case is politically motivated.

A verdict to Gutsul will be pronounced on August 5. If she is sentenced to a prison term, Moldova’s authorities may initiate new election of Gagauzia’s head.