Lula da Silva ready to meet Trump on UN General Assembly sidelines — CNN Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 2. /TASS/. President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ready to meet US leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September to overcome economic disagreements, CNN Brasil television reports, citing aides to the head of the Brazilian administration.

Brazil at the same time is not going to repeat the pattern of Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky or South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the sources said. The Brazilian government is considering an opportunity for a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

US President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on imports of Brazilian goods since August 1, having explained this measure by the need to overcome the trade deficit. Lula da Silva promised to introduce tit-for-tat tariffs if Washington does not reconsider its decision. The leader of Brazil expressed hope later that the Brazilian delegation will be able to achieve the revision of tariffs through negotiations.