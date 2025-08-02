Russia coping well with sanctions but US ready to toughen them — Trump

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian leadership is coping with sanctions well but the US is ready nevertheless to put new restrictions in place, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax television.

"We'll put sanctions on and he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is pretty good with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions," Trump said when asked about his actions if no deal on Ukraine is clinched within ten days he allocated.

Trump said earlier that he set the 50-day period for resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. He reduced the period to ten days later.