Palestinian leader pledges future Palestinian State will be demilitarized

RABAT, August 1. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged that the future Palestinian state will be demilitarized.

During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Ramallah, Abbas talked about "the recent developments in Palestine, in particular, about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian leader condemned killings of civilians and the use of hunger as a tool war by Israel. He called for stopping Israel’s ongoing aggression against refugee camps in the northern part of the West Bank and attacks by Jewish resettlers against local residents and their property.

Abbas emphasized the need for the "implementation of the two-state settlement on the basis of international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative as was stated at the recent international peace conference in New York," the agency said, adding that he reassured that "the future Palestinian States, including the Gaza Strip, will be demilitarized."