Poland is working on transferring 48th, 49th military aid packages to Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are aiming to deliver the 48th and 49th military aid packages to Kiev by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced following informal discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga.

"We reviewed the progress on the 47th aid package and discussed ongoing preparations for the 48th and 49th packages, which are particularly crucial for Ukraine. These supplies will enable us to provide substantial support to Ukraine’s defense capabilities this year," Sikorski stated during a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. The diplomat did not disclose the financial value of the aid tranches or specify the types of weapons they will include.

Since February 2022, Poland has delivered approximately 5 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine.