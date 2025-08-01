US working on plan to combat famine in Gaza — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is working on a plan to combat famine in the Gaza Strip.

"We want to help people. We want to help them live. We want to get people fed. It is something that should have happened a long time ago," Trump said in an interview with Axios.

As the portal writes, the American leader made it clear that he is concerned about reports of starvation in Gaza and blamed Hamas for stealing and then selling aid that had entered the enclave.

Since March 2, 2025, no international humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip. Israel has maintained the closure of all checkpoints, effectively blocking direct access. Meanwhile, food and essential supplies are distributed through a network operated by the Israeli-US-run Gaza Humanitarian Aid Fund.

Hamas asserts that most aid is now being airdropped into perilous areas - zones that were previously evacuated - rendering the assistance largely ineffective and endangering civilian lives.