British PM informs Zelensky about accelerated drone production for Ukrainian army

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer informed Vladimir Zelensky during a phone call about accelerated production of British unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Ukraine’s army.

According to Starmer's office, "turning to the landmark agreement to share battlefield technology and scale up the production of drones" signed in June, the British leader "updated on the strong progress being made at rapid pace." No specific numbers of manufactured drones were provided.

In June, the UK Defense Ministry announced plans to increase drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold this year, potentially supplying up to 100,000 units.

Starmer also informed Zelensky about details regarding US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.

On August 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow needs a "long-term and lasting peace" on good basic grounds that "would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine and ensure the security of some countries."