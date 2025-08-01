Lukashenko says discussed potential air ceasefire with US officials

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he raised topics of a potential ceasefire in the airspace between Russia and Ukraine during his contacts with US officials.

"As for an air ceasefire. I told them, yes, Russia is interested in that and President [Vladimir] Putin is interested in that, but you don’t want this. Please tell Zelensky to accept this so that people will be spared of these aerial vehicles falling down on their heads," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know, I met with the Americans not long ago and I told them this straight <…> I said, tell the president that things need to be handled carefully, and an agreement can be reached," he added.

He recalled the recent incident with a drone that fell down in Minsk. "You know about the latest case when a drone stuffed with 59 kilograms of explosives and shrapnel flew into Belarus. Luckily, it did not explode, but damaged a ten-storey residential building. So, this is a dangerous escalation. We need to stop it and do it carefully," he noted.