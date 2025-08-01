VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. The situation with the law on anti-corruption agencies showed that Ukraine has no sovereignty, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Valaam.

"So, I'm watching this (the situation with the law on anti-corruption agencies - TASS) and I'm asking myself - what did Zelensky want? He took billions, hundreds of billions of money. The West says, well, we want to see where this money will go to. So, they proposed creating an anti-corruption bureau and an anti-corruption prosecutor's office," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko recalled that the Kiev authorities agreed to this procedure, but then they "woke up."

"And about two days later he (Zelensky - TASS) said "no", two hours later the Rada (the Ukrainian parliament - TASS) cancelled everything, he signed the law. What sovereignty? No sovereignty. And there is no reason to get outraged. You took the money, and the one who gave it wanted to control how you spent the money, as a non-sovereign state," Lukashenko explained.

The Belarusian leader added that everyone knows where the money went.

"During this time, people on the Cote d'Azur have continued to build huge palaces and feel pretty good. And some are even aiming for the presidency of Ukraine," he explained.

On July 22, on the initiative of Vladimir Zelensky, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law according to which Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies lost their independence. Zelensky signed the document that evening. This caused thousands of protests in major cities of Ukraine and a sharply negative reaction from the West. After this, Zelensky was forced to hastily submit to the Rada a bill restoring the powers of anti-corruption agencies. The law was adopted by the Rada on July 31, signed by Zelensky, who immediately promised that Kiev would "promptly inform Ukraine's partners about this event." The law came into force on August 1.