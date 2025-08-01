Russia, North Korea to mark Korea's liberation with commemorative stamp rollout

SEOUL, August 1. /TASS/. Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will jointly issue special postage stamps marking the 80th anniversary of the Korean peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, the North Korean postal corporation reported on its website

The stamps will be released on August 15, the anniversary date. They feature the Liberation Monument in Pyongyang, which Russian delegations frequently visit. The stamps bear the inscription "Joint issue of DPRK and Russia."

The Liberation Monument was erected in the North Korean capital on August 15, 1946 to commemorate Korean gratitude to Soviet soldiers who died during Korea’s liberation at the end of World War II. The obelisk stands on Moran Hill, one of Pyongyang’s highest points, located in the city center.