CHISINAU, August 1. /TASS/. Thousands of Moldovan farmers have faced devastating consequences due to the loss of their sales market in Russia and the severing of contacts with Moscow. Irina Vlah, the former head of Gagauzia and leader of the Heart of Moldova party, shared these concerns in an interview with TASS. She is currently forming an electoral bloc with the Party of Socialists (PSRM) and the Future of Moldova, both of which criticize these policies.

"Moldovan farmers are experiencing severe difficulties. In 2024 alone, 31,000 farmers lost their jobs, and many have since gone out of business. Unfortunately, agricultural exports have plummeted several times over. In the past two months, exports have decreased by approximately 14-15%. Meanwhile, imports are on the rise. The current authorities seem to favor importers, especially those bringing goods from Ukraine, which severely impacts our farmers. It is crucial for us that our farmers have access to markets both in the West and the East, where they can find profitable opportunities," Vlah emphasized.

In the summer of 2023, Russia’s agricultural watchdog imposed restrictions on the import of quarantine plant products from 31 regions of Moldova, citing quality concerns. At that time, the Moldovan government accused Moscow of exerting pressure and declined the invitation to discuss the issue during negotiations. However, last year, restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomous Region were lifted following negotiations with regional authorities.