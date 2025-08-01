MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. By supporting the Kiev regime, US President Donald Trump is hurting not only the interests of his country but also his own standing on the international stage, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform - For Life" party who now leads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

The politician pointed out that on July 28, Trump said he was shortening his 50-day deadline for Russia to reach an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict. "However, the US president did not explain what expectations he had. If it’s for the Russian army to stop its advance, that’s a one-sided game that only benefits Zelensky," Medvedchuk wrote in an op-ed for the Smotrim.ru media platform.

According to him, Trump "is losing control of the situation and himself," which shows he never had a good grasp of Zelensky’s Ukraine.

"That said, no matter what the US leader does next week, it will only hurt the interests of the United States. And it will primarily hurt Trump himself because the American people are starting to wonder about what he's doing. By backing Zelensky and flooding Ukraine with weapons, he is losing his international positions, and there’s no guarantee he’ll rake it in from selling weapons like he expects, speaking as a businessman rather than a politician.The deal he is dreaming of is highly questionable. Today, we can say that Europe has been caught in a US trap because of Ukraine. But tomorrow, it will be the US that is trapped," the politician concluded.