Ukraine crisis

Germany agrees with US to supply Kiev with two Patriot systems — Defense Ministry

According to the ministry, the Bundeswehr will deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine "in the coming days"

BERLIN, August 1. /TASS/. Germany has reached an agreement with the US on receiving new Patriot air defense systems, which will enable Berlin to transfer its two old systems to Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

"From the beginning, Germany declared its readiness to provide Kiev with the system components. The obligatory condition was the early delivery of the new Patriot systems by the US manufacturer so that Germany could continue to fulfill its obligations to the alliance. This commitment has been fulfilled by the US. Thus, Germany can first support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components," the ministry’s press service quoted top German defense official Boris Pistorius as saying.

According to the ministry, the Bundeswehr will deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine "in the coming days." Additional system components will be handed over to Kiev within the next two to three months.

Ukraine crisisGermany
Trump slams Russia election meddling 'hoax' as biggest scandal in American history
The US president said that the perpetrators of this crime must pay a big price
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
Russian intelligence plays radio game in Chasov Yar liberation
Russian drones dominated in the air over Chasov Yar and helped advance the assault units and hardware
Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat marks beginning of new stage in relations — MFA
"The historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of political and military understanding between the two countries," the statement said
Moscow welcomes Nicaragua’s move to recognize new Russian regions — Medvedev
It’s really a friendly step, Dmitry Medvedev said
Negotiations with Laos leader held partially in Russian, Putin says
Vladimir Putin said that his Laotian colleague had graduated from the Leningrad Pedagogical Institute named after A. I. Herzen, receiving an honorary doctorate from the university
Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Valaam Island — media outlet
Earlier on Friday, Alexander Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg
First serial Oreshnik missile system produced in Russia — Putin
The first serial missile has been delivered to the army, the Russian leader said
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Residential buildings were damaged in the Rostov Region
Putin says Russian government is legitimate, unlike Ukrainian
The political regime in Russia is based on the Constitution, which cannot be said about Ukraine, the Russian president noted
Minsk negotiates with Washington, new steps prepared — permanent representative to UN
"We are in constant contact with representatives of the State Department, the US Presidential Administration, and the National Security Council," Valentin Rybakov said
Chasov Yar liberation to enable Russian troops to advance in three directions — expert
The nearest agglomeration - Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka - is well fortified and holds significance for Ukrainian militants
Lukashenko says discussed potential air ceasefire with US officials
"Things need to be handled carefully, and an agreement can be reached," the Belarusian president said
BRICS not working against other countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, BRICS was created and is developing so that countries can cooperate in areas of mutual interest for mutual benefit
India to continue talks with US, relations with Russia won’t change — expert
Former director of the Indian Institute of Social Studies of India Ash Narain Roy is convinced that India will not succumb to US pressure
US may introduce new anti-Russian sanctions in banking sphere — Rubio
In particular, the US President can introduce secondary sanctions on sales of "Russian oil, which is a huge part of their revenue," Marco Rubio noted
Damascus sees close, stable relations with Moscow as important — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the Syrian delegation’s trip to Russia is the most significant event in bilateral relations since Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power in Damascus
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
US dollar index above 100 points first time since May 29
The US dollar index shows the ratio of the US currency against the basket of six currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone and the Swiss franc
India-Russia partnership should not be seen 'from prism of third country' — MFA
India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said
Draft bill to allocate aid worth $54.6 billion to Ukraine unveiled in US Senate
The assistance of almost $55 billion is to be allocated to Ukraine during the fiscal years of 2026 and 2027, the upper chamber’s foreign affairs committee said
Import of Pakistani oil by India not possible — expert
New Delhi is buying oil from countries with which it can make the most beneficial deals, President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association Ajay Bansal said
Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
After retreat from Chasov Yar Ukrainian military attacked infrastructure, 50% destroyed
"The enemy consistently targets the surviving infrastructure in settlements from which they are being pushed out," the sources explained
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
Russian troops liberate seven settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army
Trade between Russia, US practically at zero, but shouldn't stay there — Kremlin
Many American businessmen are interested in restoring cooperation with the Russian side, Dmitry Peskov noted
Putin says EU has lost all political sovereignty
The Russian leader pointed out that many political analysts have said recently that the European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf
EU is prolonging conflict in Ukraine in order to blame Russia for its failures — expert
Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Ralf Bosshard noted that "the EU and NATO are now doing everything possible to prevent a ceasefire, even if it means the complete defeat of their partner and de facto ally"
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
Liberation of Chasov Yar opens way to key cities of Donbass — political party leader
Sergey Mironov extended his congratulations to the Russian military for their achievement in liberating the city
Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump
Special envoy is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not," US leader said
Belarus creates special operations brigade in region bordering Ukraine
Major-General Vadim Denisenko emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening the southern sector, describing it as the most tense and unpredictable area
Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in garden of his mansion — The Daily Mirror
Fans were leaving toys and flowers outside the mansion, which the rock star bought in 1993
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Russia grateful to Belarus for assistance in exchanges with Ukraine — Putin
The exchanges took place on the territory of Belarus
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Gains in special military operation achieved through Russian fighters’ heroism — Putin
"We owe this to them and to those of our soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield for their Motherland," the head of state said
Trump hurts global standing, US interests by backing Zelensky — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the US president "is losing control of the situation and himself," which shows he never had a good grasp of Zelensky’s Ukraine
Russia's new high-speed drones could be big problem for Ukraine — media
According to the report, the Russian Geran-3 drones can reach speeds up to 800 km/h, velocities comparable to cruise missiles
Roscosmos chief says he, acting NASA head agree to continue using ISS until 2028
Dmitry Bakanov said that the conversation went quite well
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Russian army destroys part of Ukraine’s Skala regiment transferred to Dnepropetrovsk area
Skala units were promptly targeted and destroyed by FAB bombs
Russia, Laos sign seven documents, including a roadmap for nuclear cooperation
The package also includes an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal proceedings
Press review: Russia frees Chasov Yar as Ukraine restores anti-graft powers amid unrest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 1st
Russia to build on trade growth with Laos by establishing new rail links — Putin
"As bilateral freight traffic is growing, work is underway to expand maritime container shipping from Laos to Vladivostok via Vietnamese ports," the Russian leader noted
Russian-Chinese naval exercise begins in Vladivostok
The exercises will be led by Russian Vice Admiral Denis Berezovsky and Chinese Vice Admiral Liu Zizhu
Putin orders to prepare high-speed railway network development model by next March
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov are appointed as responsible persons
Indian economy’s able to withstand Trump's pressure — India TV sources
The source recalled that India successfully withstood economic sanctions after the nuclear tests in Pokhran during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Trump says he does not care about India-Russia trade ties
Earlier, the US leader said that the US would impose 25% tariffs on India, effective August 1
Trump wants Russia, Ukraine to establish peace by August 8 — US permanent mission to UN
"The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," said John Kelley
All disappointments in talks due to excessive expectations — Putin
"In order to reach a peaceful solution, we need thorough talks, not public ones," the Russian leader said
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
Russian attack aircraft capture Ukraine’s fortified areas on approaches to Krasnoarmeysk
After clarifying the location of the enemy's dugouts and pillboxes, the assault groups, under the cover of attack drones, got as close as possible and threw grenades at the Ukrainian militants hiding in the shelter
Trump signs executive order imposing tariffs on EU, over 60 other countries
The tariffs will take effect on August 7
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council on August 1
According to Ukraine, Russia allegedly "rejects efforts for peace and seeks to prolong the conflict"
Zaluzhny less polarizing than Zelensky — Swiss expert
According to Hicheme Lehmici, Valeriy Zaluzhny has never taken a hardline stance on cultural issues and has not openly rejected Ukraine’s cultural diversity, which includes a significant Russian-speaking population
Putin signs law on fines for searching for extremist content, VPN advertising
Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev previously said that the new norms would not affect the layman – search engines would provide peoples' queries to the Interior Ministry only as part of a criminal case
US, China entering period of strategic stability — top diplomat
Marco Rubio also said that the US "has a lot of irritants with China"
Russian forces step up pressure on Ukrainian troops in Konstantinovka — security forces
According to the security forces, Russian servicemen are delivering the greatest number of strikes to the western part of the city
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of enemy’s aerial targets
"Russia’s present-day air defense network can certainly be described as reliable," Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
EU concluded unfavorable, impossible, illegitimate deal with US, Hungarian PM says
The European Commission took on obligations to the US that EU countries cannot fulfill, Viktor Orban insisted
Russian instructors, CAR armed forces nearly eliminate terrorism in republic
Head of the Officers’ Union for International Security Alexander Ivanov wished that the DRC "will just as successfully overcome all difficulties and enter a path to long-term development as soon as possible"
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
US, Russia hold conversation on Ukraine earlier this week — Washington's top diplomat
According to Marco Rubio, Washington has not seen any progress on that
Russian intelligence’s report on Zelensky's due replacement speaks for itself — Kremlin
Earlier, the SVR’s press bureau revealed that during a clandestine meeting at an Alpine resort, the United States and Britain reportedly agreed that Vladimir Zelensky’s replacement was imminent, and that Zaluzhny was the favored candidate for the Ukrainian presidency
Trump reveals fastest way to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip
"The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages," the US leader wrote
IN BRIEF: Russian forces liberate city of Chasov Yar
The Ukrainian group of forces defeated in Chasov Yar is the largest since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer — scientist
The vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said
Lavrov believes time to reflect on viability of OSCE
The minister said that the OSCE has a chance to right the ship, but only if the organization adapts to new geopolitical realities
State Duma to vote on bill denouncing plutonium disposal agreement with US
One of the reasons for suspending the documents was the US intention to change the plutonium disposal procedure without Russia's consent
Russia discusses military bases with Syria
Russia has an air base in Humaymim and a naval base in Tartus
Trump corners himself by shortening deadline for Ukraine deal, expert says
According to Mark Episkopos, Russia will never agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire
US lacks leverage to mediate settlement of conflict between Russia, Ukraine — expert
Sun Qi said that Donald Trump's decision, when he began threatening sanctions against Russia and its trading partners, is irrational and demonstrates his irritation after the attempts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict flopped
Russia ready to bide time on peace talks, if Ukraine not ready — Putin
The Russian leader commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that talks with Moscow made no sense until "the regime" changed in Russia
Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems
Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Acting NASA head confirms need to maintain ties with Russia — Roscosmos chief
On Thursday, the heads of the Russian and US space agencies held the first meeting in eight years
Washington changed the way it talked to Minsk after nukes deployed in Belarus — Lukashenko
According to Lukashenko, Russia is the guarantor of security for Belarus
Russian troops rupture Ukrainian defenses with liberation of Chasov Yar — Akhmat commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that the town was a good bridgehead for further advance
Russia must safeguard Transarctic Transport Corridor — presidential aide
Western countries are taking various actions to create obstacles for the implementation of the project, Nikolay Patrushev said
Sensible powers need to prevent ‘era of wars’ in Eurasia — Lavrov
Different stakeholders need to engage in an honest dialogue in order to find ways for bringing the situation back to normal across the entire continent "by relying on the UN Charter as a solid foundation, the minister stressed
US to impose anti-Russian sanctions, even if they have no effect — Trump
"I don't know if that has any effect but we're going to do it," the president said
Six injured in Ukrainian strike on trading pavilions in Kherson Region — governor
The injured have been taken to the hospital in the city of Alyoshki
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine
Over the past few years, Ukraine has been noted as one of the most corrupt countries in the world
Dozens of Ukraine’s elite units of crack troops, UAV operators destroyed in Chasov Yar
Earlier, military sources said that Ukraine’s largest group in the history of the special military operation was destroyed in Chasov Yar
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot
The Russian Defense Ministry said that all the designated targets were hit
Ukrainian drone kills 15 civilians, including four children, in Novoukrainka — refugee
The possible motive for the attack was a neighbor’s report that residents were helping Russian servicemen, Alexey Lamin said
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Russian forces liberate Chasov Yar — top brass
The offensive operation was conducted by Battlegroup South
Possible relocation of UN headquarters from New York being looked at — Russian diplomat
"Currently, Russia has problems with obtaining visas for members of the Russian delegation to UN event in New York," whereas the United States is obliged to issue such visas without delays and without conditioning visa issuance on any other matters, he explained
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Sun ejects two giant prominences
"Two giant prominences in a row were thrown into space from the northeastern edge of the Sun, the size of which at the end of the observation was about one million km," said the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics, the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in service increases
According to Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev, the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving advanced Su-35S air superiority fighters and modernized Su-34M fighter-bombers
