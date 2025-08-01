EU concluded unfavorable, impossible, illegitimate deal with US, Hungarian PM says

BUDAPEST, August 1. /TASS/. The European Union has concluded a disadvantageous, unfeasible and unlawful deal with the United States which, in addition to import tariffs, involves Europeans purchasing American weapons for Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Radio Kossuth.

Commenting on an agreement between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, the Hungarian head of government said: "The European Commission president took on obligations to the US which are not within her authority." Orban noted that this is not just about tariffs on imports but also about the agreement’s "secret provision involving arms supplies to Ukraine," $750 billion purchases of US energy products and European investments in the US economy to the tune of $600 billion.

The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that neither he, nor other EU leaders, had authorized von der Leyen to conclude such agreements on their behalf. "If I understand correctly, then, [according to the European Commission’s plans], Ukrainians will receive American weapons paid for by Europeans. Nobody asked me about that, and there is no European decision on this matter. Therefore, I would like to say that a very regrettable thing has happened, and the problem is more serious than it appears," Orban said.

In his opinion, "this is not just about concluding an unprofitable deal" for the European Union. The European Commission took on obligations to the US that EU countries cannot fulfill, Orban insisted. In his view, in a year, Trump will ask them "where are the $600 billion investments, arms purchases, the purchases of energy products we have agreed upon," and then the US will again increase import tariffs on European goods. "And we will lose again," the Hungarian premier asserted.

Agreements in Scotland

Earlier, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office, made it known that the government will fulfill the EU-US agreement on import tariffs but considers itself free of any obligations regarding any other agreements reached between von der Leyen and Trump.

On July 27, von der Leyen and Trump at a meeting in Scotland agreed on import tariffs of 15% on approximately three-quarters of European goods entering the American market since August 1 instead of 30% tariffs on all imports threatened by Washington earlier. In return, the European Commission vowed to ban all imports of any Russian energy products to the EU and purchase American oil, gas and nuclear fuel to the tune of $750 billion as well as invest $600 billion in the US economy.

European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic noted that the Scotland meeting discussed more than trade. According to him, it also involved the matters of security, Ukraine and the current geopolitical instability. The official made it clear that the deal was the price to pay to make Washington side with Brussels on some political issues.

On July 30, the European edition of Politico reported that Ukraine’s European allies intend to request loans through the EU loan mechanism for joint weapons procurement, as well as to reinforce their own defenses.