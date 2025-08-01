Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The Cambodian authorities intend to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol said.

"He should get the Nobel, not only for his work on Cambodia, but also elsewhere," Sun Chanthol told the Wall Street Journal. The deputy prime minister noted that without the US president’s intervention, Cambodia and Thailand would likely not have forged a deal to end border hostilities. He added that Phnom Penh intended to put the US president’s name forward with the Norwegian Nobel Committee that awards the prize.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize in March. Prior to that, the US leader was nominated for the award by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in January 2024. She suggested that Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his assistance in the signing of the Abraham Accords on the normalization of Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Earlier, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, particularly for his contribution to the making of these agreements.

In particular, Republican Representative Buddy Carter nominated Trump for the prize for his historic role in a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The nomination was backed by Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent a letter to the Nobel Committee, nominating Trump for the Peace Prize.