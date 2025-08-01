West must be held internationally accountable for supporting terrorism — Iranian MFA

DUBAI, August 1. /TASS/. Western nations must bear international legal responsibility for their support of terrorist and extremist groups, stated Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, amid recent accusations by the United States and several Western countries. These nations jointly alleged that Iran has intensified sabotage and subversive activities on their soil.

"The United States, France, and other signatories of the anti-Iranian statement bear responsibility for violating international law and fostering terrorism - specifically, aiding terrorists and extremists, and providing shelter for them within their borders," Baghaei emphasized, as quoted by the ministry's official Telegram channel.

He further criticized Western countries for attempting to divert global attention from their own misconduct through "baseless and absurd" accusations against Tehran.

On July 31, the foreign ministries of Austria, Albania, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, the United States, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden issued a joint statement accusing the Iranian intelligence of increasing threats on their territories. They claimed such actions violate their sovereignty and cited allegations of attempted murders, kidnappings, torture, and persecution of individuals across Europe and North America - though without providing concrete evidence of specific illegal activities by Iran’s intelligence agencies.