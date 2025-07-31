Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat marks beginning of new stage in relations — MFA

TUNIS, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with top Syrian diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of mutual understanding between the two states, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

"The historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani marks the beginning of a new stage of political and military understanding between the two countries based on respect for Syria's sovereignty and support for the unity of the Syrian territory," the document published by the SANA news agency said.

The ministry emphasized that "this meeting is a strong indication of the beginning of the process of restoring Syrian-Russian relations, strengthening the regional balance, and empowering the Syrian state." "Al-Shaibani reaffirmed Syria's commitment to improving relations with Russia on a new basis that takes into account the interests of the Syrian people and opens prospects for a balanced partnership," the text said.

Al-Shaibani in Moscow on Thursday at the head of a Syrian delegation that included Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, General Intelligence Service Director Hussein al-Salama, top diplomat’s adviser Ibrahim Olabi, and the head of the Foreign Minister's Office Mohsen Mahbash. This was the first official visit by representatives of the new Syrian authorities to Russia. It included talks between Al-Shaibani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the Syrian delegation in the Kremlin.